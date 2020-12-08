News18 Logo

US Governor Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Signs Bill, Sanitises it with Disinfectant

Screenshot of video posted by Jared Polis

A video of US governor sanitizing a bill with Lysol just after he signed it has gone viral on the internet leaving netizens in splits.

A video of US governor sanitizing a bill with Lysol just after he signed it has gone viral on the internet leaving netizens in splits. In the clip, governor Colorado Governor Jared Polis can be seen signing a bill and then in an attempt to sanitize it , he sprayed Lysol on it during his quarantine as he tested positive for COVID-19.

See the viral video here

The footage posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter is going viral. While the short clip has caught attention online and made people laugh and appreciate his efforts, some users are not impressed.

“Aren't U supposed to put your gloves on BEFORE U spray w/ Lysol so doesn’t contaminate pages again?” writes a user in his comments. See the comment here:

“Why not just wear a mask? It’s really not that difficult” writes another.

The video, posted on December 4, has already garnered more than 41,000 views and above 1000 likes on Twitter. As many complained about him not wearing a mask, he clarified that he handled them with gloves and then had a state trooper courier them to the assembly.

Polis and his partner tested positive for coronavirus a few days before the Colorado General Assembly’s special session was summoned to pass necessary regulations to deal with Covid-19. “Alright, Bill signing, COVID style,” he exclaimed in the video as he went to sign the time sensitive legislation in quarantine.

While being in quarantine, Polis said that he would take extra precautions to ensure that he could sign the bills as safely he could. Jokingly, he had earlier talked about spraying Lysol on the signed bills, and well, he looks like he just did that.


