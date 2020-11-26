US Grocery Store Wins Rs 2.5 Lakh after Selling Jackpot Lottery, Spends it on Free Thanksgiving Meal

Most people have dreamed of winning a grand lottery at least once in their life. While it remains a dream for most, a South Carolina woman living in the United States, won a once-in-a-lifetime jackpot in scratch-card lottery win- $350,000 (INR 2,58,55,375). But the store that sold it is winning hearts by using the prize money to host a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community.

A local store called KP Food Mart in Anderson sold the winning lottery. USA Today says it has helped boost both sales and recognition for the store as they have announced altruistic aims for the money received from the sale of the lottery. The owners and managers of the store have announced that the two-month-old store would be helping the community by hosting a free Thanksgiving Day meal at the shop.

According to store manager Aggi Tarnowski the meal would be open to all walk-in traffic and homeless people around the area. The meal will have every traditional Thanksgiving food including Turkey and multiple side dishes. They would also be cooking it themselves.

The store received $3,500 (INR 2,58,553) for the winning lottery. They earned this for selling the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks (INR 738) that won the grand price. Now the same earning will be used to fund the free Thanksgiving meal.

Tarnowski and the store supervisor, Melissa Grimmette have taken charge of the cooking. Tarnowski is responsible for macaroni and cheese, dressing, green bean casserole, and rolls. Whereas Grimmette will be frying up the turkey.

“It started because Aggi wanted to (feed the community),” Grimmette told USA Today. The store often has many needy people coming around and the manager hands over biscuits or small things whenever she can.

Though the store was relying on their lottery-ticket commission to fund this feast, local residents have made donations to help the massive dinner expenses.

Tarnowski thinks this is a good initiative as it helps a foreigner like her (she is Polish) make contributions to the local community.

They are preparing for thirty mouth to feed at the moment but they also say that no one will be turned away. If someone comes along, they will be fed.