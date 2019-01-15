LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Perfect 10 Isn't Enough: US Gymnast's Incredible Floor Routine Wins the Internet

Katelyn Ohashi's routine has been viewed close to 32 million times at the time of this writing and has hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets, with many many many people saying that it's the best gymnastic performance they have ever seen.

Shantanu David |

Updated:January 15, 2019, 5:46 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@uclagymnastics)
"A 10 isn't enough for this floor routine by Katelyn Ohashi," reads the caption of a video tweeted on January 13 by UCLA Gymnastics' handle, and after watching the truly insane feat of athleticism by the young gymnast, we can only agree.

Ohashi performed her electrifying routine, which scored the perfect 10 that still isn't enough, to a mash-up of Michael Jackson songs that helped her college, the University of California Los Angeles, get a first-place team score of 197.700, and winning against California, Michigan State and UC Davis, at the annual NCAA competition.




In fact, this is the second time that Ohashi has gone viral with her gymnsatic skills, having been declared the NCAA floor champion for 2018 for a similarly Michael Jackson-scored performance, which was viewed over 90 million times.

"We just kept [saying], 'How're we gonna top that? How're we gonna top that?' " her coach Valorie Kondos Field told the Los Angeles Times, adding, "It's ridiculous how much she does in that routine that she doesn't have to do."

Even more incredibly, Ohashi had been verge of quitting gymnastics a few years ago due to multiple shoulder and back injuries caused by exhaustive training and punishing routies. Clearly she's back with a bang. And she's no where close to taking it easy, with the UCLA handle mentioning she's gearing up for her next competition already.




Clearly, a 10 isn't enough for Katelyn Ohashi.



Loading...
