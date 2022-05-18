US Hospital Charges Woman Rs 3,000 for Crying During Procedures

A woman from New York, through a series of tweets, has claimed that her sister was charged a sum of $40, or roughly Rs 3,000, for crying in the hospital. The user, who goes by the name Camille Johnson, shared a hospital receipt that displayed various tests and analysis done on the patient, her sister. In the list is mentioned a sum of $40 for “Brief Emotional” behaviour.

In the Twitter thread, Camille wrote, “My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying.”

Take a look:

My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying. pic.twitter.com/fbvOWDzBQM — Camille Johnson (@OffbeatLook) May 17, 2022

In the subsequent tweet, the woman stated that her sister suffers from a “rare disease” and has been struggling to find appropriate care. As per her claims, the disease makes her feel frustrated and helpless, which is the reason why she might have gotten emotional at the doctor’s. “One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing,” she wrote.

She has a rare disease so she’s been really struggling to find care. She got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless. One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing. — Camille Johnson (@OffbeatLook) May 17, 2022

The next tweet contained the difference of prices Camille’s sister was charged for “crying”. “They charged her more for crying than for a haemoglobin test,” she wrote in the tweet, among other tests, for which she was charged less than crying.

They charged her more for crying than they did for a vision assessment test.

They charged her more for crying than for a hemoglobin test.

They charged her more for crying than for a health risk assessment

They charged her more for crying than for a capilary blood draw. — Camille Johnson (@OffbeatLook) May 17, 2022

In the last tweet in the thread, she tagged US Senator Bernie Sanders and wrote, “Maybe you will see this.”

@BernieSanders i’ve always wanted to tell you i love you. Maybe you will see this. Thank you for your work 🙏🏽 — Camille Johnson (@OffbeatLook) May 18, 2022

Netizens were appalled at the bizarreness of the bill that was handed over to Camille. Many questioned the ways the healthcare system is erroneous in charging people for their display of emotions. It is not the first time that such a case has surfaced. In October last year, a woman uploaded a picture of her bill after a surgery where she was charged $11 for the same reason that Camille’s sister was charged $40.

