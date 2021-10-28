US Joins Countries Like India, Nepal to Provide Non-binary Gender Option in Passports

The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female. With this move, US joins the likes of India, Nepal, Netherlands, Australia and Germany which provide the option of specifying a non-binary gender on their passports. The department did not identify the passport recipient, but Dana Zzyym, an intersex activist from Fort Collins in Colorado told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that they received it. Since 2015, Zzyym, who prefers a gender-neutral pronoun, has been in a legal battle with the State Department to obtain a passport that did not require Zzyym to lie about gender by picking either male or female. Zzyym (pronounced Zimm) picked up the UPS package with the passport after getting an early morning text and phone call from their lawyer, Paul Castillo of Lambda Legal, that it had arrived. Zzyym had stayed up late celebrating Intersex Awareness Day with two visiting activists.

While Zzyym, 63, said it was thrilling to finally get the passport, the goal was to help the next generation of intersex people win recognition as full citizens with rights, rather than travel the globe, Zzyym said. “I’m not a problem. I’m a human being. That’s the point,” said Zzyym, who has an arm tattoo that reads, “Never give up,” a reminder of goals to accomplish in life. “Intersex, nonbinary, and transgender people need identity documents that accurately reflect who we are, and having mismatched documents can create problems with safety and visibility,” said Mary Emily O’Hara of GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization. The U.S. special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, Jessica Stern, said the decision brings the government documents in line with the “lived reality” that there is a wider spectrum of human sex characteristics than is reflected in the previous two designations.

In order to safeguard the rights of non-binary persons in India, Indian railways had included the third gender/transgender option alongside male/female in reservation /cancellation requisition forms, too. In 2014, the Supreme Court had recognised transgender persons as the third gender. “It is the right of every human being to choose their gender," the court had ruled.

