US Journalist Shares Salary After Quitting Job, Starts Conversation on Transparency

A US journalist has sparked off a trend on Twitter after she tweeted out her salary and bonuses she received at her job after quitting it, for the benefit of prospective applicants. At a time when corporate culture thrives on manipulation and equity in media jobs might well seem like a pipe dream, Victoria Walker’s single tweet has managed to gain the rallying support of at least 79,000 others who felt the same. Walker quit her job as a senior travel reporter at New York City-based publication The Points Guy, reported The Independent. In her tweet, Walker not only shared that she received $1,07,000 at the job but also asked other aspirants to ask for at least $1,15,000.

“Oh! Before I forget — if you apply for my old job as Senior Travel Reporter, you should ask for no less than 115k, a signing bonus &a relocation bonus if you’re moving to NYC. In full transparency, I was at 107k. I believe being transparent is one way to achieve equity in media," Victoria M Walker wrote in her tweet. “I debated whether I wanted to be so transparent but as journalists, we cannot demand transparency from powerful entities without being willing to do the same ourselves. So, #shareyoursalary," she added.

It started off a crucial conversation on salary transparency in media jobs.

“Your transparency is beyond needed and appreciated. It’s time we had these conversations more openly!" a journalist responded. Another Twitter user quipped: “Boss: Welcome aboard! Now remember, don’t go talking about your salary! New Hire: Don’t worry, I won’t! I’m as embarrassed by it as you are!" Another said: “Not a reporter but thank you for sharing! Keeping salaries hidden only benefits management so we need to stop seeing it as taboo."

The tweet got appreciation from freshers hoping to break into the industry as well, as they might be the demographic who are most affected by salary inequity in any job sphere. “As someone preparing to enter the journalism industry in May, I am SO grateful for every journalist who has disclosed their salary, personally or on social media," wrote a Twitter user.

Could it happen in our country? “I’m not sure if people will do this in India - employment contracts restrict people to reveal their salaries… any brave volunteers?" a Twitter user surmised.

Walker’s trend is certainly one that should take off in every industry.

