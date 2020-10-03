US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Brought to Life in New Mural as Denver Artists Unite to Pay Tribute

In a moving tribute to beloved United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, residents of the US city of Denver, Colorado, have rendered a life-sized mural of RBG on the streets.

In a three-day event organised by The History Colorado Center, artists and volunteers from across the city came together to create the giant mural.

The mural was started by Denver-based artist Adri Norris, who was soon joined by several artists including chalk artists who drew their tributes to RBG on the museum grounds between Lincoln Street and Broadway this Sunday.

New Mural Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg In Denver Created By Artists And Community Members https://t.co/dJoGRK3CTl pic.twitter.com/wHaUIxpP6S — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) September 29, 2020

As per reports, a public commemoration ceremony had been held on Tuesday in which Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was a presenter. Weiser, who served as a law clerk for Justice Ginsburg, said, "Justice Ginsburg changed my life, teaching me about equal justice under the law and what outstanding legal work looks like—an important life-long lesson,” Weiser previously said. “For millions around the world, her memory will continue to be a blessing".

Museum officials were also glad to invite more and more people to join in.

“Participants and passers-by can also see professional chalk artists creating ephemeral tributes to Ginsburg, and are invited to chalk their own personal tributes on the museum grounds,” museum officials were quoted by Fox News as saying.

Justice Ginsburg is especially beloved for Denver residents as it was here, in Denver’s Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, that the formidable RBG won her first landmark case against gender discrimination in 1972.

Ginsburg passed away on September 18 at the age of 87, leaving behind a sparkling legacy of gender justice and integrity. Following her death, the "Fearless Girl" statue in New York, United States, was dressed an RBG-style lace collar as a tribute to the former judge.