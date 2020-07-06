US Lawmaker Halts New York Traffic for Ducks to Cross Road, Earns Praise Online

The traffic system is a man-made creation, essentially understood by mankind. So what does a mother duck and her ducklings have to do to cross a busy New York road safely?

Well, they can count on good samaritans on the street to barge on the road first and stop vehicular traffic for the animals with webbed feet to cross in peace.

Something very similar happened last Friday when congresswoman Kathleen Rice and a few other volunteers circled a mother duck and her two young ducklings to help cross a busy stretch of Fifth Avenue to Central Park.

The heartwarming incident has been captured by bystanders where Rice and other animal lovers can be seen discussing what to do with the ducks when suddenly the mother, followed by the children, begins to barge on the road.

The humans beat their speed and raise their hands in a nonchalant way, thereby stopping a bus, some cars and a scooter for the animals to pass unharmed.

The Democratic representative from Long Island then spoke with The Daily News and recounted the entire episode. Rice was reportedly running an errand for her aged aunt in the morning when she spotted a small group of people gathered around the ducks. She joined them and helped the animals form a line and get to their destination peacefully.

"I’m proud to serve every New Yorker," Rice told the portal adding, "including those with webbed feet".

