US Lawmaker Who Said Women 'Can Control Intake of Semen' Takes Back Statement

A US lawmaker who said that women can control the ‘intake of semen’ has taken back her statement. Republican leader Karianne Lisonbee was celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade when she had made the comment. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the Republican leader had said that she received a text message asking her to hold men too accountable for pregnancies. “I got a text message today saying I should seek to control men’s ejaculations and not women’s pregnancies. I do trust women enough to control when they allow a man to ejaculate inside of them and to control that intake of semen,” she can be heard saying in a press conference at Utah.

However, she later told the same publication that her comments did not accurately articulate what she had in mind to say. She added that women do not have a choice when they are raped. She highlighted that she had taken various measures to protect survivors of sexual assault and reiterated her commitment to civil discourse.

President Joe Biden had said the US Supreme Court committed a “tragic error” after it overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion nationwide. In an address, Biden said the abortion ruling “took away” Americans’ constitutional right and called the decision the result of “extreme ideology”. “With Roe gone, let’s be very clear, the health and life of women in this nation are now at risk,” he said, adding, “The court has done what it has never done before, expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans.” “It’s a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court in my view,” he said. Biden said he will do everything in his power to defend a woman’s right to have an abortion in states where it will be banned.

