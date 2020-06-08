US Library Dresses Resident Cat on Its Birthday as Else from Disney’s Frozen





A library in the United States decided to dress up their resident cat as the popular character Elsa from Disney's animated movie Frozen.

The kitty named Horatio looked ‘aww’dorable as it sported an Elsa costume and even elegantly carried a blonde wig.

The Centre County Library & Historical Museum, located in Pennsylvania in the US, shared the image of the cat dressed as Elsa on their Instagram page.

“For the first time in fur-ever, we’re celebrating @idinamenzel’s birthday,” read the caption.

Actress Idina Menzel has lent her voice for the character Elsa in both Frozen and Frozen 2. She sang one of the much-hummed tracks from Frozen - Into the Unknown and Let It Go.

The kitty looked no less than a celebrity as it posed for the camera in an aqua blue gown.

Without much ado let’s have a look at the much-talked about pic:

The picture soon became viral with a number of people taking to the comment section to share their reactions.

"Let it go, let it go, can't hold meow back anymeow!" wrote one user.

Another user wrote, "Horatio is really feeling those flowing locks."

This is not the first time that the library has dressed up Horatio. On Richard Ayoade's birthday, the library dressed up the cat as the actor.

They have a series of images where the cat is dressed up as celebrities to wish them on their birthdays. Horatio has been dressed up as David Tennant, Lady Gaga, Chris Hemsworth, and Albert Einstein to name a few.



