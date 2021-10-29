US Makeup Brand Teams Up With Space Station's Lab to Battle Plastic Menace

The Manhattan-based Makeup brand, Estee Lauder, has collaborated with the Centre for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), the organization managing the International Space Station National Lab, to address the plastic problem and devise a sustainable solution to tackle it.

The beauty brand is the first to enter in such a collaboration that aims to solve the issues associated with plastic waste and put scientific and technological advancements to improve Earth’s condition. The challenge is termed as ‘ISS National Lab Sustainability Challenge: Beyond Plastics,’ and the project will be funded by Estee Lauder.

“As a brand built on creativity and innovation, Estee Lauder is committed to fostering pioneering ideas in the areas of science and sustainability. We are proud to be the funding partner of the ISS National Lab Sustainability Challenge. We hope this challenge will give researchers the opportunity to submit ground-breaking concepts that may one day in the near future improve the environment,” said Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estee Lauder, in a press release.

The project will leverage the ISS National lab for research in the field of applied science. It will aim at reducing the influx of plastic waste in the environment while seeking less harmful alternatives of polymer production apart from petrochemicals. It will also work towards curbing the production of virgin plastic.

“We applaud Estee Lauder in their efforts to identify real-world solutions for global issues through their support of the ‘ISS National Lab Sustainability Challenge: Beyond Plastics.’ We look forward to working with the research community to explore new approaches in areas pertaining to chemical assembly and disassembly of plastic alternatives,” stated Michael Roberts, Chief Scientist, ISS National Laboratory.

An event will be organized on March 19, 2022, that will provide applicants a platform to showcase their concept for solving plastic-induced problems through a presentation. The top three presentations will be given a proposal of execution by the ISS National Lab. A webinar throwing light on the details about the challenge will be held on November 10.

