US Man Accidentally Buys Three Tickets for Same Lottery, Ends Up Winning All

An elderly from Maryland, US mistakenly purchased three identical lottery tickets and ended up winning all of them. According to Mirror UK, the 67-year-old from Towson is preparing for an important surgery. Luck tends to be on his side as he not only bought too many lottery tickets but also ended up winning each one of them. If the report is to be believed, then the purchase was made by mistake and the three tickets belonged to the same draw last week. The man who has chosen to remain anonymous reportedly revealed that he forgot he bought one ticket for the midday and evening Pick 5 game which made him grab another one during a trip to the shop.

Meanwhile, his wife who was unaware that he had already purchased tickets for the same draw twice, bought a third ticket later in the day assuming that her husband won’t remember. After they found out about having three tickets from the same draw, the elderly couple cribbed about wasting money but little did they know that the silly mistake would end up making them win a jackpot. Using the same number combination for all three tickets 51359, the 67-year-old couldn’t come to terms that we scooped a total of a whopping $150,000 (approximately Rs 1,22,82,030).

During his interaction with UPI, the unknown man said, “The one time that I accidentally buy three tickets, the number hits three times. It was unbelievable.” Surprisingly, this is not the first time that the Maryland elderly has won big in a lottery. Reportedly, he won a huge prize in the four-ball game a couple of years ago. Notably, the previous victory also occurred due to a mistake.

During the time of the draw, the elderly wanted to play his daughter’s birth year which was 1979, however, the clerk at the store misheard and gave him the wrong number 1997. Later that day, when he looked up what four digits had made the jackpot it was 1997. He said, “I went to play my daughter’s birth year, which is 1979. The clerk at the store got it wrong and gave me the wrong number, 1997. When I got home later, guess what four digits hit that day? 1997!”

When asked what he plans to do with the jackpot money, the elderly stated that he wants to give some of them to her daughter.

