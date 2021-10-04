US Man Arrested After Facebook User Spots Drugs in Online Ad For Converter

A 38-year-old man was arrested for the possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia after he himself displayed his collection of illegal drugs in a Facebook post by mistake. James Kertz, who hails from Reeds Spring, Missouri, was trying to sell a catalytic converter on Facebook. In order to get a deal on the social media marketplace, he clicked an image of the exhaust emission converter and shared it on Facebook. Unfortunately, Kertz did not pay heed to the elements kept in the background while clicking the picture, but one eagle-eyed Facebook user did, according to a report by KY3. In the image shared by Kertz, a huge stash of paraphernalia, a spoon, and a syringe is seen lying on the table behind the converter. A social media user saw this and reported this to the police. As a result, the law enforcement officials grabbed a search warrant and raided Kertz's residence, where they found a huge stash of Meth and Paraphernalia, along with an unlicensed handgun.

“Apparently, he was under the influence since he did not check the background before uploading the image on Facebook. Take note! If you are selling items on Facebook, make sure your drugs are not in the background,” Doug Rader, Stone County Sheriff, wrote in a Facebook post.

Rader added, “We have now provided him a new place to stay. Sorry folks! His catalytic converter is not for sale anymore.”

“Along with the original tip, I received numerous messages on Facebook about the same post. I appreciate the residents of Stone County for their awareness. Social media has become a crucial investigative tool for us,” Rader told KY3.

After Kertz's house was raided and the police found the illegal drugs and the handgun, he was taken into custody. The police ran a background check on him and found that he was convicted for third-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance, in the past, reported KY3.

