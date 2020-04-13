BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Man Breaks Guinness Record by Bench Pressing 62 Times Under Water with 50kg Barbell

Image credit: YouTube

Image credit: YouTube

Greg Wittstock from the United States bench pressed with a 50 kg barbell underwater in a lake in St Charles, Illinois.

Share this:

The ongoing tryst with a deadly virus has left us looking for a morale boost. Wholesome videos that spread love and kindness have been winning the internet. Now, the Guinness Book of World Records has another inspirational video for us.

Posted on the body’s official YouTube account, we see Greg Wittstock from the United States bench pressing with a 50 kg barbell that too underwater.

By pulling this feat off, Greg broke the previous world record of 42 continuous bench presses and did 20 extra to keep his record going strong and long.

Speaking about his record, Greg said his experience with free diving and lifting weights helped him put the two together and beat the challenge.

“It’s super weird trying to lift balancing weights underwater AND of course holding your breath!” he added.

Finally, thanking Guinness for recognizing “unusual achievements” he wrote everyone needed such distractions right now.

Greg completed the task in a lake in St. Charles, Illinois and the video capture the whole journey –of him diving to the bottom of the shallow lake, starting to bench press and come out victorious.

According to the video, this is not the first time Greg tried his hands on the challenge. In September 2019, Greg had tried to break the underwater bench pressing record.

Although he seemed too strong last year, he was disqualified for not fully extending his hands. This time, Greg paid attention to all technical details and clinched the record.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,317,331

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,866,654

    +14,429

  • Cured/Discharged

    433,710

     

  • Total DEATHS

    115,269

    +1,075
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres