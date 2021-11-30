US Man Busted Thrice for Robbery in 36 Hours, Boasts to Police After Each Arrest

A 63-year-old homeless man in the United States, who was charged with robbing two people in rapid succession, was busted for a third time in just 36 hours. The first of his alleged crime spree began when Agustin Garcia swiped a dozen cans of beer from a Bodega store in the Bronx. The 63-year-old, who is from Brooklyn, was charged with petty larceny and was released by the police. Prosecutors and law-enforcement sources informed The New York Post that their requests to keep Garcia in custody were denied by judges. The third time he was busted, Garcia was sent to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. A law-enforcement source told the media outlet, “There are so many underlying issues when it comes to revolving-door criminal-justice problems. But by far, the No. 1 issue we see in cases is mental health.”

The second time Garcia was busted at a subway station for allegedly stealing a straphanger’s backpack and threatening her with a knife. After his arrest, the 63-year-old boasted to NYPD cops, “I know I’m getting out. I have no record.” Garcia stole an iPhone from another traveler and fled with it into the subway tunnel. Now, the suspect was back in handcuffs and charged with grand larceny and criminal trespassing.

Let go on supervised release without bail, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Valentina Morales ordered a 72-hour psych evaluation for Garcia. New York City Sheriff’s Office deputies took the suspect into custody and sent him to the hospital for the evaluation.

According to Jose Garcia, his brother, Garcia suffers from schizophrenia and said he belongs in a hospital, not on the street. Once “sharp as a weasel” supervisor at a welding company, Garcia’s life spiraled downward since his diagnosis in 1987.

“When he goes to the hospital and is committed there, sometimes for a month or two, he sometimes doesn’t get the treatment completely, and they release him. And once they release him, the problem comes back again,” Garcia’s distraught brother was quoted as saying.

Garcia was residing in Harlem but was evicted and was recently living in a shelter for the homeless in Brooklyn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.