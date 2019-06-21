US Man Caught Smuggling 34 Live Birds Stuffed Inside Hair Curlers at JFK Airport
Francis Gurahoo was arrested Sunday after arriving on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana. Prosecutors say customs officials found the 34 live birds in his carry-on luggage hidden inside individual plastic hair curlers.
A bag containing hair curlers used to smuggle live finches into the United States from Guyana and a finch inside one of the rollers in New York | Image credit: AP
Federal authorities say a 39-year-old Connecticut man has been caught trying to smuggle nearly three dozen live finches through John F. Kennedy Airport in order to sell them for singing competitions.
Francis Gurahoo was arrested Sunday after arriving on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana. Prosecutors say customs officials found the 34 live birds in his carry-on luggage hidden inside individual plastic hair curlers.
Gurahoo was arraigned Monday on a charge of unlawful wildlife smuggling. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.
Officials say the finches from Guyana are prized. They are used in singing contests in Brooklyn and Queens where wages are placed on the birds with the best voice. Prosecutors say Gurahoo said he planned to sell them for about $3,000 each, for a total haul of over $100,000.
Last December, customs officials at JFK Airport found 70 live finches hidden inside hair rollers in a duffel bag from a passenger arriving from Guyana.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says bird smuggling could threaten agriculture through the possible spread of diseases such as bird flu.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan's Anand Kumar Understands Money's Importance in Super 30 Song 'Paisa'
- International Yoga Day 2019 : Meet Celebrity Yoga Gurus Who Have Taught Many in Bollywood
- Here's How Indian TikTok Users are Celebrating International Yoga Day 2019
- Beer, Goat and Dogs: The Bizarre Avatars of Yoga to Try This International Yoga Day
- ICC World Cup 2019: When School Kids Enjoyed the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Show
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s