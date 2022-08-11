US Man Destroys 17 Hot Ghost Peppers in a Minute, Sets New Guinness World Record

Gregory Foster, a man hailing from the US has broken the Guinness World Record of speed-eating ghost peppers also known as Bhut Jolokia. As per a press release, Gregory Foster broke the record back on November 14, 2021, however, it was officially registered on Monday, August 8. The chilli enthusiast managed to devour about 110.50 g/3.98 oz or 17 spicy ghost pepper within a minute to achieve the milestone. The Guinness World Records confirmed that the stunt was attempted at a public park in San Diego, California and the venue was left open for the bystanders to watch Foster setting the new record.

Many passersby assembled to click photos and videos of the event that surely had them mindblown. Reportedly, Foster has an innate passion to eat spicy food and he has spent over decades training his stomach to get accustomed to the heat of spicy peppers. For him creating the record was a personal challenge as it required him to push his boundaries.

As per Guinness World Records, Gregory said, “This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super hot peppers. As a chilli lover, I’ve been trying to advance the awareness and the excitement surrounding the super-hot chillis out there.”

Notably, such is his love for chillies that he has also created an organization namely Inferno Farms which is a craft hot sauce purveyor. He continued, “This attempt was solely a personal endeavour to achieve another Guinness World Record alongside my currently standing [ones]. I love chilli eating and pushing myself.”

Apart from holding the Guinness World Record for eating most ghost peppers in a minute, Gregory Foster has two other records under his belt. He has also eaten most Carolina Reaper chillies in one minute that measured up to 120 g or 4.23 oz. In addition to this, he is also the fastest person to eat three Carolina Reaper chillies in about 8.72 seconds. The first record was created back in 2017, meanwhile, the second one was achieved in December 2021.

Prior to Gregory Foster, this record was earned by Mike Jack, a vegan speed-eater who managed to consume about 97g/3.42oz of hot peppers in London. The last record was created back in March 2019.

