US Man Destroys Car at Disney World, Leaves Sorry Note and $100

One Reddit user took to the internet to share how their magic trip to Walt Disney World Resort turned into a nightmare when they returned to their parked car. The Redditor found the front grille of their car completely wrecked, with the bumper pulled off. To make the matter worse, the person at fault left no contact information that could help settle insurance claims. All the owner of this car found was a note saying sorry and a hundred dollars– nowhere near enough to cover the repair costs.

A user who goes by nothingbetter85 posted a picture of their mangled Nissan vehicle on the r/disneyparks subreddit. “Got out of Hanson at Eat to the Beat and found this in the parking lot with a note saying sorry and $100 but no information to help file a claim,” the user wrote. The incident took place at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida, according to ESPN Southwest Florida.

The user has clarified that they reached out to security and filed a case with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). However, the FHP did not send anyone to the site since the vehicle was unoccupied and on private property. The FHP also told the original poster that they will “probably only see footage if a case is pursued.”

Social media users were sympathetic towards the victim in the incident. Many even offered helpful advice. “Call your insurance provider before contacting security. You want to make sure you don’t speak out of place, for potential legal reasons,” one user said. One person with a similar experience suggested that the poster “confirm the state laws for which you reside as many states prevent insurers from charging the deductible for hit & run and you may have to remind them of the law.”

Giving users a rough idea of how little the $100 would help in this situation, one user wrote, “Just had my car totaled for similar/less damage than this. Insurance claimed it would be $8600 to put right.”

The original poster said they have talked to their insurance provider, the security at Disney, and law enforcement. However, so far, most routes have yet to yield beneficial results. It has been six days since the picture surfaced on the subreddit. People are supporting the user and hoping they are able to resolve the issue soon.

