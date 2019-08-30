US Man Devises Genius Plan to Cut Down Office Commute Time to 15 Minutes

Travelling by buses and trains, Jersey City resident David Pike would take 90 minutes to reach his office in Brooklyn. That is until he found out he could reduce the long commute time with the help of a jet ski.

“My company, New York Trolley, is in Brooklyn, and every day it would take me 90 minutes. I’d have to take the bus to the subway to the PATH to another bus and all the while I’m just looking across the harbor like, ‘I just need to go there, how can I do it?'” Pike told ABC’s “Good Morning America”.

Not only does his new commute take just 15 minutes but it also provides him with an opportunity to “have so much fun” every day.

Pike said he bought a Sea-Doo jet ski, which he parks at the Brooklyn cruise terminal on a kayak dock when he goes to work, from eBay.

"I went on eBay bought a jet ski -- and now it takes me 15 minutes; I just cut straight across the harbor," he said.

Although he didn’t specify the model, which he has since upgraded, The New York Post reports that the watercraft is sold on the site at “asking prices anywhere from $62 to $20,000.”

Pike is not planning to give up his daily adventurous commute to work anytime soon.

“Actually I have a wet suit, so I’m planning to go through November,” he said.

"The harbor's really a hive of activity. There's cruise ships, paddle boards, tourist boats, seagulls, so I feel like I'm in good company.”

