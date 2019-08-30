Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

US Man Devises Genius Plan to Cut Down Office Commute Time to 15 Minutes

Not only does his new commute take just 15 minutes but it also provides him with an opportunity to 'have so much fun' every day.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Man Devises Genius Plan to Cut Down Office Commute Time to 15 Minutes
Image for representation purpose only / AFP Relaxnews.
Loading...

Travelling by buses and trains, Jersey City resident David Pike would take 90 minutes to reach his office in Brooklyn. That is until he found out he could reduce the long commute time with the help of a jet ski.

“My company, New York Trolley, is in Brooklyn, and every day it would take me 90 minutes. I’d have to take the bus to the subway to the PATH to another bus and all the while I’m just looking across the harbor like, ‘I just need to go there, how can I do it?'” Pike told ABC’s “Good Morning America”.

Not only does his new commute take just 15 minutes but it also provides him with an opportunity to “have so much fun” every day.

Pike said he bought a Sea-Doo jet ski, which he parks at the Brooklyn cruise terminal on a kayak dock when he goes to work, from eBay.

"I went on eBay bought a jet ski -- and now it takes me 15 minutes; I just cut straight across the harbor," he said.

Although he didn’t specify the model, which he has since upgraded, The New York Post reports that the watercraft is sold on the site at “asking prices anywhere from $62 to $20,000.”

Pike is not planning to give up his daily adventurous commute to work anytime soon.

“Actually I have a wet suit, so I’m planning to go through November,” he said.

"The harbor's really a hive of activity. There's cruise ships, paddle boards, tourist boats, seagulls, so I feel like I'm in good company.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram