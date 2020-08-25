US Man Earns Nearly Rs 2.9 Lakh a Month Selling Pictures of His Feet Online

Who in the world does not like easy money? And now in the age of the internet, some geniuses have found ingenuous ways to make money. A man based in Arizona, US, is making around Rs 2.9 lakh rupees per month by just selling the images of his feet.

According to a report published in UNILAD, 35-year-old Jason Storm earns up to $4,000 per month by selling photos of his feet to both men as well as women. He also has an Instagram account entirely dedicated to the snaps of his feet in focus. As of now, the accounts enjoy a following of over 49 hundred people.

Jason also makes money via OnlyFans. Through the portal, he sends exclusive photos to his clients and customers. The standard subscription per month for this is priced at $7.99.

Revealing his client base, the 35-year-old man said, “My clients have a foot fetish and the reason they support me financially is that it’s not something they can find for free online. I understand their fetish one hundred percent because I also have a foot fetish myself. This little thing makes a huge difference for my fans versus other guys only posting images.”

The man also clarified that this is the only thing through which he is making money currently. Before he took this up, Jason was an adult webcammer. He also clear spoke about how he is able to manage all his expenses without a 9-to-5 job.

Elaborating upon the acceptance from his near and dear ones, Jason mentioned that he has not had any trouble with his friends and family in terms of acceptance.