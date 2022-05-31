US Man Eats Hottest Chilli Carolina Reaper in 8.72 Seconds to Set Guinness World Record

The Guinness World Book Records houses several weird, hilarious, and mind-blowing world records. From the longest distance covered by a paper plane to riding a vehicle on one wheel for farthest distance, one has to outperform billions of people to get their names penned in the Guinness World Book Records. A California man left the internet stunned as he broke the record by eating 3 Carolina Reaper chilli peppers – the world’s hottest peppers – in 8.72 seconds. The GWR, recently shared a video of the man-eating the three peppers in record time.

Taking his love for spiciness to a whole new level, the man who goes by the name Gregory Foster created the record for eating the three Carolina Reaper chilies in minimum time, at the Seaport Shopping Center in Downtown San Diego. With this feat, he surpassed the previous best record of 9.72 seconds, held by Mike Jack.

Along with the video, the GWBR wrote, “Fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chillies ⏱ 8.72 secs by Greg Foste.” Further, they also mentioned that the Carolina Reaper pepper is the hottest chilli pepper and it has an average of 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), according to tests conducted by Winthrop University in South Carolina, USA. “For context, a Jalapeño pepper registers around 2,500 – 8,000 SHU,” they added.

Gregory had previously also attempted to break the record but wasn’t able to do it.

His first attempt was disqualified as there was pepper matter in his mouth that had not been swallowed. Later, he was also unsuccessful in beating the then-current record of 9.72 seconds, held by Mike Jack from Canada.

Gregory told the Guinness World Book Of Records that his attempt was more about mastering his chewing technique, instead of his tolerance for the peppers.

“In practicing for an attempt like this it is more about mechanics and muscle memory, so I time myself eating small sweet peppers to get the chewing and swallowing down to automatic responses,” he said.

Gregory also holds the record for the most Carolina Reaper chillies eaten in one minute – 120g, for over five years now.

