'Stinking Tales': US Man Erects 250 Feet Long Cow Dung Fence After Property Dispute With Neighbour

A property dispute between two neighbours in Michigan escalated into a pretty messy and well, a smelly conclusion after one of them ended up erecting a fence made up of entirely cow dung as a means to get back at the other. The wall, 250 feet long runs through the entire length of the first guy’s lawn but the smell has been reaching to his neighbour as well. The ‘smelly’ case has become troublesome for the authorities who cannot coerce the man to remove the wall because he has erected it inside his own property.

Wayne Lambarth, the ‘suffering’ neighbour has become fed up of the stink that his neighbour has erected after a feud between the duo in 2020. Lamberth said his neighbour usually spreads out the manure on the field, but this time he decided to make a fence out of it.

Reports said Lambarth’s grandfather developed the Lodi Township farmland some 100 years but had gotten into a dispute with a farmer residing next door over a property line. And this continued feud resulted in the other building up this fecal wall recently. The wall has become a stinking nuisance for Lambarth and the tenants Jaidyn Schwarzel and Coyne Gatto who are living in on his land. But when asked by authorities as to why he did this, the man replied that it was not a cow dung wall but a compost fence.

Lambarth said earlier his neighbour used to spread the cow dung out across the farmland but after the dipspute, he used all of that to create the smelly fence which is almost 250 feet in length.

Unfortunately, local authorities can’t do much as long as the manure fence remains within the neighbour’s property, thus making it absolutely legal.

