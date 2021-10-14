US Man Fakes Suicide After Taking Advantage of Covid-19 Scheme, Jailed for 56 Months

David Stavele, a man from Massachusetts, USA, created a false story of his death to take advantage of a government scheme meant for those who suffered due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The name of the scheme is the Covid-19 business aid scheme. After being found guilty, the court sentenced the man to 56 months in prison.

The man pretended to be a fake co-owner of four big businesses to take advantage of the federal government’s plan and asked for a loan of about half a million dollars. When the matter came to light last year, David cooked up the story of his suicide and fled with a fake identity and stolen license plate.

David is the first person in the country who cheated to receive a loan.

The public prosecutor informed the court that last year, the US government had imposed an economic emergency and had launched a plan to help the financially needy. But David had malicious intentions and intended to do fraud.

In this government scheme, the government started the US Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small industries from March 2020 to May 2021. Such businesses were badly impacted due to the epidemic. The scheme also included giving loans to businesses at low interest rates.

David Stavli, 53, along with his partner, had filed false applications claiming to be the owners of three restaurants and a firm called Dockwireless. In fact, all three restaurants were already shut and Dock Wireless had no workforce. The individuals also did not have an ownership stake. Both the men were arrested in May 2020.

