US Man Files Case Against Partner After Tripping Over Her Shoes

It’s not that unusual for people to forget to keep their shoes in their place at home. We have also seen family members trip over them. However, we can’t imagine filing a court case against someone just because they don’t keep their shoes at the designated spot.

But John Walworth, who lives in Ohio, the United States, couldn’t control his anger and filed a lawsuit against his then partner — now wife — for not keeping her shoes properly. There was one more reason, however. He tripped over those shoes, fell from the stairs and suffered multiple fractures.

The angry husband filed a case against his wife Judy Khoury after this incident. In his complaint, the husband said that not only did he suffer a physical loss due to this incident but also financial loss in the form of medical bills. This incident happened in February 2018 when they were not even married. John’s foot got stuck in Judy’s shoes and he fell on the stairs when he was helping her in bringing vinegar jugs from the basement.

He suffered fractures in hand, leg and arms. Filing a case against Judy, John said that because of her carelessness, he had to pay a medical bill of Rs 60 lakh and also faced a loss of Rs 14 lakh because he couldn’t go to work. It took months for John to recover completely. In October 2019, he filed a case against Judy with the help of his lawyer and blamed her for creating dangerous circumstances in the house, adding that she failed in keeping the guests safe at her house.

In her defence, Judy said that she used to keep her shoes by the back door regularly and did not think of warning her fiancée about it. A panel of three judges did the proceedings of the case and John’s case was dismissed. The most interesting part about this whole incident was that before the dismissal of this case this couple got married in April 2019.

