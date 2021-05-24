US Man Files Lawsuit Against Cops for Running Drug Test on His Dead Daughter's Ashes

In a shocking incident in Illinois, police officers tested an urn containing a toddler’s ashes for drugs while the grieving father was handcuffed in the squad car. On April 6, 2020, Dartavius Barnes was pulled over by cops for alleged speeding, handcuffed and shifted to a squad car in Springfield, Illinois, with his daughter Ta’Naja’s ashes in an urn. Officers asked him if they could search his car and after around 20 minutes, he was told 80g of marijuana and a small metal vial, contents of which had been tested for ecstasy or methamphetamine, were found while they took away the urn for testing, reports The Insider . According to the body cam footage, Dartavius sitting in the backseat of the squad car handcuffed can be seen repeatedly pleading with the officers that the vial contains his daughter’s ashes who died two years ago but the officers didn’t stop. In 2019, two-year-old Ta’Naja Barnes died due to neglect and starvation from her mother, Twanka Davis.In the one-and-a-half-minute clip that captured the entire ordeal, Dartavius is seen saying, “No, no, no, no, that’s my daughter. What y’all doing bro? That’s my daughter," when an officer showed him the golden-vile claiming it contained illegal substance. Despite multiple requests, Dartavius, visibly horrified, started crying while saying, “Give me that, bro. That’s my daughter." He struggled to move in a handcuff and moved forward asking the officers, “Please give me my daughter, put her in my hand,"reports the Mirror

Dartavius’s father, also at the scene, confirmed that it was indeed his granddaughter’s ashes, after which the vile was returned to him. After the distressing mistake, one cop can be heard saying that he is going to give him the notice to appear on the weed.

Dartavius has decided to file a lawsuit against the city of Springfield, Illinois, US and sue the six officers involved. He claims that the police unlawfully searched his car, opened the urn without permission and desecrated his daughter’s remains. Media reports state that the officers have admitted Dartivius’s account but deny any wrongdoing or violating his rights. One officer told the court that he has seen similar containers being used for narcotics. A trial by jury is set for August 22, 2022, while Barnes is seeking compensatory charges.

