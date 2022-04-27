US Man Finds 60-year-old McDonald's Meal Stashed in His Bathroom Wall

From finding an old pair of socks to stumbling upon toys swept under the bed by kids, renovating a house can lead to some unusual finds. But, a man from Illinois, US, has discovered a nearly 60-year-old McDonald’s meal in his bathroom wall during renovation, reported Newsweek. The man, Rob, even took a picture of the meal and shared it on Reddit. “Found this in my bathroom wall while renovating,” he wrote.

In the pictures, four McDonald’s bags could be seen, but what is worth noticing is that they didn’t feature the famous Golden Arches logo of the food chain. Instead, it had a mascot holding signs which read “I’m speedier” and “Custom built hamburgers.”

According to a report in Business Insider, McDonald’s take out bags featured the mascots back in 1955 and were in use till 1961. The food chain then replaced them with a simpler design and introduced the early version of the current Golden Arches on its packaging.

Talking about his discovery, Rob said that he was renovating his house when he noticed a piece of cloth behind the plaster in his bathroom. He found the bag “balled up” and unwrapped it to find the decades-old McDonald’s meal which included half-finished fries.

Rob shared that his house in Crystal Lake, Illinois was built in 1959. He added that his house is very near to McDonald’s that opened at that time and this might be the reason behind the unusual find. Apparently, one of the first McDonald’s restaurants opened in Des Plaines, Illinois in 1955 and later the 48th restaurant of the chain was opened near Rob’s house in 1959.

Reportedly, the pictures of the antique McDonald’s meal sparked curiosity among Reddit users as one asked Rob if there was any unpleasant smell. Surprisingly, Rob replied that the bag did not smell at all and even mice could not be spotted.

