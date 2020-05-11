US Man Flaunts Mask with Nazi Symbol, Days after Shopper wearing Ku Klux Klan Hood Went Viral

Less than a week after a customer in a grocery store in a San Diego supermarket in the Unites States wore a Ku Klux Klan mask, there's another symbol of white supremacy - Nazi Symbols.

The customer, who had donned a face-mask with a swastika on it, was confronted by police at the grocery shop, which happens to be in the same city as the KKK hood.

The shopper, who was asked to remove his swastika-mask by the police, refused to do so, claiming it was part of his 'First Amendment.'

The shopper who identified himself to the Times of San Diego (and to police) as Santee resident Dustin Hart, uploaded a video of his confrontation with a store clerk and a pair of deputies where an officer can be heard saying, “They don’t want people seeing that. It’s offensive.”

The man also uploaded a video of wearing the mask on BitChute, a far-right wing platform of the incident.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department issued a statement saying that when deputies “asked for the symbol to be removed, the man complied.” Investigators will “continue to look into the matter,” the statement added.

This comes just days after a person in the Vons supermarket company in Santee, was spotted having worn the white KKK hood and he refused to remove it until very shortly before he left the grocery store, sending everyone in a state of shock.

According to reports, the white supremacist, who was middle-aged and has long-hair, hasn't been identified yet.

