US Man Found Living With 20 Burmese Pythons, Hundreds of Rodents and Rabbits Sans Permit

A man in the US named Martin Bone kept 20 pythons in his home. The incident came into light after the police raided his home in Holladay and discovered the 20 Burmese pythons roaming inside his house.

Apart from pythons, the investigators also discovered that there are hundreds of rodents on his premises including 585 rats and 46 rabbits.

According to the report published by ABC 4 News, on Friday morning, the Unified Police Department served a search warrant at 1931 Cresthill Drive in the Holladay area during which they have found these. Now, the 64-old-year man has been charged with 20 counts of not having a permit for keeping exotic animals.

The cops told the news portal that some of the animals were kept in enclosures, however, most of the snakes were roaming freely around the premises.

Detective Ken Hansen was quoted as saying, "One of the issues that came to our attention is just the amount of debris coming from the animals made the area kind of have an interesting smell to it”.

The officials further informed that every animal that was taken from there had been examined including the snakes, rats, and the rabbits. The man was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail but now he is out on bond.

When asked about the charges, Mr Bone told ABC4 that this all started when he was recently contacted by an undercover U.P.D. officers on Facebook and sold a baby Burmese Python snake to him. He also shared the pictures of pythons with the news portal.

Earlier this month also, a man was seen casually walking inside the shopping area with a 12-feet python in his hands at a city centre in Brighton. The incident was reported to the police station by concerned locals after which he was questioned by the cops. Later, he turned out to be a professional snake handler.