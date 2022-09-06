US Man Gets $50 Bn in His Account, Becomes Richer Than Richard Branson For A While

Imagine you wake up one morning and see the notification on your phone that billions have been credited to your account. What will you do? Of course, you will be shocked because getting billions in your account will change your fortunes overnight. Well, a man in America was in for a pleasant shock when he noticed that $50 billion had been credited to his account by mistake, and he was, for a while, the 25th richest man in the world.

According to a report in the Daily Star, in June 2021, Darren James, a resident of Louisiana America, and his entire family were stunned when Darren saw a notification on his phone which said that his account has credited $50 billion. As soon as he checked the bank account, he couldn’t believe his own eyes as he had never seen such a huge amount.

According to the further report, after getting this money in the account Darren, the father of two children became the 25th richest man in the world for some time. He also became 10 times richer than Richard Branson, the owner of Virgin Group. After the money came, Darren got scared and started thinking that if so much money has been credited suddenly, then people will also reach his house to check it. He immediately contacted his bank and informed them about this matter.

He said that he neither earned nor given that money, it came by mistake. Darren himself previously worked as a law enforcement officer in the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and has now become a real estate agent. When he informed his bank Chase, they froze that amount after checking. That money remained in his account for about 3 days but he could not use it. After three days, that money was finally debited from the account.

