US Man Gets 9 Years in Jail for Spending Covid-19 Loan on Luxury Car, Watch

A 30-year-old man in the United States has been sentenced to nine years in prison for spending the Covid-19 relief loan on luxury items and paying off another loan. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were introduced in the US to help owners of small businesses keep their companies afloat and their workers employed during the peak of coronavirus pandemic. The program ended on May 31, 2021. A CNN report has mentioned that Lee Price III, a resident of Houston, Texas used the money received from the Covid-19 relief fund to buy a Lamborghini Spa Urus sports utility vehicle, a watch, and paid off his loans.

Price was found guilty of submitting fake PPP loan applications to two different lenders on behalf of three different businesses, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Price pleaded guilty to the charges of wire fraud and money laundering in September and was sentenced to nine years in prison last week.

The CNN report further explained that Price tried to get more than $2.6 million (Rs 19,60,69,900) through his loan applications and successfully received more than $1.6 million (Rs 12,06,64,000) in PPP loan funds. He received two PPP loans one month apart, and spent the funds given to him in a short span.

Price’s attorney Tom Berg told CNN, “Mr. Price recognises that the stiff sentence imposed today by Judge Gilmore was triggered both by his fraudulent conduct in this PPP loan case and by the rather ragged criminal history he brought to the table. The Court found that he did fully accept responsibility by unconditionally pleading guilty to the indictment.”

The Department of Justice and law enforcement partners seized more than $700,000 (Rs 5,27,78,600) of the funds Price fraudulently obtained. The convict spent $14,343.13 (nearly Rs 10,81,548.26) to buy a Rolex watch and spent $233,337.60 (roughly Rs 1,75,95,055) to purchase a 2019 Lamborghini Urus. According to the court sentence, Price must also forfeit the Lamborghini, the Ford F-350 and the Rolex watch which he bought with the loan money.

