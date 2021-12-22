US Man Gets Citizen's Award for Catching Snatcher, Retrieving Octogenarian’s Purse

A person in Ohio has been awarded the Citizen’s award by the local police. The man helped the police nab a miscreant who snatched an elderly woman’s purse. 27-year-old Deshawn Pressley did not hesitate to intervene when he heard the octogenarian’s cry for help as the snatcher took away her purse. According to the CCTV footage, Pressley could be seen chasing the snatcher who ran towards the parking lot and pinning him down. As the snatcher attempted to flee, the man punched him repeatedly while grabbing his jacket and successfully retrieved the lady’s purse.

On his Facebook page, Butler County Sherrif shared a series of pictures that showed Pressley being conferred with the award. The elderly woman who was identified as 87-year-old Pat Goins also accompanied Pressley to the award ceremony and could be seen posing with him lovingly in one of the photos. One heart-warming photo even showed the woman thanking Pressley by hugging him admiringly.

According to WXIS, the woman claimed that she will continue her friendship with Pressley and has even planned a dinner date with him. She further hailed the man as her hero and was glad that he received the Citizen’s Award.

As per Pressley, he was with his one-year-old daughter and was having a conversation with Goins in the checkout lane when a man snatched away the woman’s purse. “I heard her screaming and yelling … it was the yell that I need help,” as told by Pressley to Fox news. Pressley mentioned that he felt responsible to help as a citizen and that his grandma’s values motivated him to do the courageous act.

The suspect who was identified as 58-year-old Derek Vaughn was apprehended as the police arrived at the scene.

The grab from the CCTV footage capturing Pressley’s bravery went viral on Twitter as people applauded and showered love upon him. For many, the man became an inspiration online and was hailed as a true American hero.

