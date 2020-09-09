BUZZ

2-MIN READ

US Man Gets up from Wheelchair after 1,220 days; Netizens Call Him 'Real Inspiration'

Screenshot of the video showing the man getting up from hi wheelchair.

The video is doing rounds on Twitter as it has garnered over 2.8 million views and more than 175K likes. It has also been retweeted 18K times.

In order to overcome any physical disability, one does not just require body strength, but also motivation. A quadriplegic person in the US used his mental and physical strength to get up from his wheelchair for the first time in 1,220 days.

He got the moment recorded and posted the clip on Twitter. In the video, the man named Robert Paylor can be seen getting up holding his walker and then taking small steps.

Putting out the clip, he wrote, “I stood up out of my wheelchair on my own for the first time today! It took me 1,220 days to achieve this goal, and it was worth every second. No better way to celebrate Labor Day!”

Tweeple seems moved by Robert's proud moment as they have commented in large numbers.

Responding to Robert’s post, a user shared his experience. She said, “Awesome!!! I recently went through something similar!! Took my 743 days! Keep fighting!! You rock!!”

Another person said that she was happy for the man and inspired by him.

One twitterati said it was fantastic and suggested Robert to keep up the hard work.

“Such a beautiful moment. Congratulations! Thank you for sharing it. Here is to more progress and successes for you,” said a user.

A netizen, sharing his experience, said that he damaged his spinal cord when he was 12. Doctors told him he would never be able to walk again. He added that now he can walk, suggesting Robert to never give up.

Another said he couldn’t wait to see the man walk unassisted.

A person called him a real fighter and an inspiration.

She added that she was thankful to Robert for showing the world that nothing was impossible.

