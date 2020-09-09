US Man Gets up from Wheelchair after 1,220 days; Netizens Call Him 'Real Inspiration'

In order to overcome any physical disability, one does not just require body strength, but also motivation. A quadriplegic person in the US used his mental and physical strength to get up from his wheelchair for the first time in 1,220 days.

He got the moment recorded and posted the clip on Twitter. In the video, the man named Robert Paylor can be seen getting up holding his walker and then taking small steps.

Putting out the clip, he wrote, “I stood up out of my wheelchair on my own for the first time today! It took me 1,220 days to achieve this goal, and it was worth every second. No better way to celebrate Labor Day!”

I stood up out of my wheelchair on my own for the first time today! It took me 1,220 days to achieve this goal, and it was worth every second. No better way to celebrate Labor Day! pic.twitter.com/XuJIVMuwL8 — Robert Paylor (@RobertPaylor5) September 7, 2020

The video is doing rounds on Twitter as it has garnered over 2.8 million views and more than 175K likes. It has also been retweeted 18K times.

Tweeple seems moved by Robert's proud moment as they have commented in large numbers.

Responding to Robert’s post, a user shared his experience. She said, “Awesome!!! I recently went through something similar!! Took my 743 days! Keep fighting!! You rock!!”

Awesome!!! I recently went through something similar!! Took my 743 days! Keep fighting!! You rock!! 💫✨ — mjc (@martycoultas) September 8, 2020

Another person said that she was happy for the man and inspired by him.

YES!!! So happy for you & inspired by you! Keep going!!! pic.twitter.com/aIXaBIQzvs — Wear a Mask, Vote Blue (@SalemVouras) September 8, 2020

One twitterati said it was fantastic and suggested Robert to keep up the hard work.

This is fantastic. Keep up the hard work! pic.twitter.com/HaL0kirnOV — Josh Crews (@JoshCrewsReally) September 7, 2020

“Such a beautiful moment. Congratulations! Thank you for sharing it. Here is to more progress and successes for you,” said a user.

Such a beautiful moment. Congratulations! Thank you for sharing it. Here is to more progress and successes for you. pic.twitter.com/eQlM0eIxal — Jodie L. (@jetcitywoman28) September 8, 2020

A netizen, sharing his experience, said that he damaged his spinal cord when he was 12. Doctors told him he would never be able to walk again. He added that now he can walk, suggesting Robert to never give up.

Never give up, I was a t12 severed spinal cord, told I would never walk again but I am because I never give up show the ppl true grit never give up pic.twitter.com/vhnwN1LPy6 — G,man (@GraemeReay1) September 8, 2020

Another said he couldn’t wait to see the man walk unassisted.

Can’t wait to see you walk unassisted. Keep going! — Andrew Pickrell (@rugbypanda) September 8, 2020

A person called him a real fighter and an inspiration.

What an amazing inspiration you are! Congratulations 🎉🎉 you are such a fighter! I am so thankful to you for showing the world nothing is impossible! ❤️ — Starla Dunn (@StarlaDunn2) September 7, 2020

She added that she was thankful to Robert for showing the world that nothing was impossible.