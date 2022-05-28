US Man Goes Out to Buy Milk for Coffee, Ends Up With Rs 15 Crore Lottery Prize

A resident of Chester County, South Carolina ran out of milk for his morning cup of coffee. While it can be inconvenient for many to go to the convenience store in the morning, it turned out to be a blessing for the man as it made him $2 million, or roughly Rs 15.5 crore richer.

The lucky winner, seeing he was out of milk, went to the Food Lion convenience store to buy some. As he reached the store, a Powerball ticket stationed at the customer service counter caught his attention. And so, along with milk, he also bought the lottery ticket.

The next day, when the lucky numbers were being drawn, he discovered that he had matched all the five numbers making his way to the big win. While the lottery he bought was for a million dollars, he paid an extra dollar on the ticket price to execute the powerplay option, doubling his grand prize.

Recalling the moment after he realised that he had become a millionaire, the man said, “I freaked out,’ in a press release, as reported by UPI. He added, “It is a large amount. I am excited.” As per the South Carolina Education Lottery’s official portal, the chance of winning such a huge amount of money was almost one in one crore.

Like the South Carolina man who had no intentions of buying a lottery ticket before leaving the house and still ended up becoming a millionaire, a woman from Los Angeles, California, too, accidentally became a millionaire and won $10 million, or roughly Rs 75 crore in a lottery. The only difference was that while the man from Chester County did not intend to buy a lottery ticket but just milk, the Los Angeles woman did want to buy a ticket, but accidentally bought a more expensive ticket than she had the money for.

