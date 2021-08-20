US Man Inserts 6 Kidney Beans in Private Parts for Fun, Lands on Hospital Bed

A 30-year-old man in Michigan, the US, had to undergo surgery after he inserted six kidney beans in his private parts in the name of a “sex experiment”. The unidentified man was admitted to the Sparrow hospital. At the time of his arrival, his condition was serious.

The doctors, who were shocked to see such a case, were quick enough to conduct surgery and remove the kidney beans. After the man came back to his senses, doctors first asked him to give information about the matter. Then, the person said that he was doing a “sex experiment”. He inserted the kidney beans to “express the beans during ejaculation,” as per a report published in the journal Urology Case Reports.

Before coming to the hospital, the man tried to remove the beans via natural means and tweezers. But, he failed. He was then taken to the emergency department of the hospital and attended by the urology team.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/ science/article/pii/ S2214442021002047#!

According to the doctor, there was no wound in his urethra. The doctors only operated and removed the kidney beans.

“Utilizing a combination of lidocaine jelly, manual compression of the urethra, and hemostats the most distal bean was extracted piecemeal. Due to the difficulty in extracting this bean, it was recommended that the patient be taken to the operating room to remove the more proximal specimen,” the report added.

The report said that four of the remaining five beans were spotted at the bulbar urethra. The doctors had to use graspers and basketing to remove one bean at a time. The last bean was removed from the bladder.

After all the post-operation checkups, the man was discharged and asked to take necessary precautions for a few days.

