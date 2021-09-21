US Man Lands Up In Jail For Calling 911 Repeatedly And Stating He Was Tired

A man from Indiana drew the ire of police when he kept calling ‘911’ repeatedly to state that he was tired. A report in Newsweek says: “Police arrested Daniel Schroeder after the 61-year-old resident of Evansville, Indiana allegedly called 911 four times."

“The male caller kept calling in stating that he was tired," a police report detailing the man’s arrest said.

Schroeder’s arrest came one day after he pleaded guilty to a previous charge of misusing the 911 system. Police arrested Schroeder on the night of September 11 after he called 911 to express his anger that a female relative “was not following his rules." Daniel will now spend two months in Vanderburgh County jail.

The US Department Of Justice says that: “Unintentional 911 abuse includes phantom wireless calls, misdials, and hang-up calls. Phantom wireless calls are the result of unintentional automatic dialing functions on the phone, redialing mistakes, and random dialing by phones with low batteries. Intentional 911 abuse includes nonemergency calls, prank calls, exaggerated emergency calls, and lonely complainant calls."

The Arizona State University Center for Problem-Oriented Policing found that “Nonemergency calls often constitute a large portion of all 911 calls.Callers sometimes phone about an incident—albeit not an emergency—that requires police attention (e.g., the caller’s car was broken into the previous night, or the caller has been involved in a noninjury vehicle accident). Others call 911 to ask about non-police-related matters (e.g., the time of a football game, the directions to a local event, the exact time of day, or the time of garbage pick-ups)."

