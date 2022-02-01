US Man Miraculously Survives After Falling From 9th Floor of New Jersey Building

A 31-year-old man fell from the 9th floor of a building in New Jersey, USA, in October, last year. The man landed on a BMW that was parked beneath the building, Daily Star reported.

Even more astonishing was that after falling from such a height, he limped over to a person standing nearby and asked what had just happened.

The man was in the hospital for two months:

He had an arm dislocated because of the fall and he was in great agony. People standing around him kept encouraging him to hold on as the ambulance was on its way.

The person was immediately taken to the hospital but his condition worsened. He had suffered a lot of internal injuries, his hand was dislocated, he had injured his head too, but despite all that, his life was saved. After being in the hospital for 2 months, the person recovered and was discharged from the hospital last month.

According to the New York Post, the person was discharged from the hospital after recovering from injuries.

What eyewitnesses said about the accident:

People who witnessed the accident said that the person was in unbearable pain and kept crying that he would rather die.

The man also did not work in the building from which he fell, according to the reports.

Witnesses just heard the sound of the building’s glass shattering, and before they realised what had happened, the man had landed on the car. It’s still unclear how he fell from the building.

