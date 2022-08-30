US Man Paddles 61 kilometer in a Giant Pumpkin Boat On His 60th Birthday to Set World Record

A citizen of Nebraska decided to give himself something unique on his 60th birthday, and thus, went on to set a Guinness World Record to commemorate the occasion. Duane Hansen, a resident of Bellevue, set the world record for rowing in the Missouri river in a homegrown boat – a giant 383 kilograms pumpkin.

Hansen had named the pumpkin “Berta” and had big plans for the gourd. It was not just another showpiece. Once fully grown, Hansen hollowed out the pumpkin and decided to row it in the Missouri river to a point where he bags the Guinness World Record title.

On August 27, at roughly 7:30 AM in the morning, Hansen reached the Bellevue Public Boat Docks with his 383-kilogram giant gourd and set out on a journey with his friends and family present to witness. He attempted to make a 38-mile (approx 61 kilometres) trip in his giant pumpkin boat. A few of them followed him all along his “boat ride” to click pictures, and videos, and ensure that everything went on safely. Hansen rowed and sailed for about eleven hours before coming to a halt and subsequently the shore.



The city officials in Bellevue shared a Facebook post congratulating Hanson for the feat that he achieved on his 60th birthday. The post read, “Mr Hansen is a long-time Nebraska resident who enjoys growing large pumpkins, gourds, and other vegetables as a hobby. He came up with this idea when visiting Ohio and saw another person attempt to set this record which is currently 30 miles. Seems like a unique, if not slightly crazy, way to celebrate his 60th birthday, which was yesterday.”

Take a look at the post here:

https://www.facebook.com/bellevuene/posts/pfbid0JL4oHvsk2f4zU2u7GaQJzHDSDydcLFLwRvYJ4KUPSCCBadiqZoAyucxbsp57n8L3l

Talking about his experience, Hansen, in an interview with Nebraska News, said, “You have got to be on the top of it the whole time – the whole time. The boats leave the waves and you have got to stop everything and just hold on and ride with those waves. That was bad.”

Hansen got the motivation to try breaking the record when he was at a three-day seminar in Portland, Ore, where he met a lady who held the record standing at “25-something miles.” The Guinness World Record is yet to recognise and present the record title to Hansen officially, but he hopes to witness it very soon.

