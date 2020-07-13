US Man Plans 'Princess and the Frog' Themed Marriage Proposal for Girlfriend

Marriage proposal is considered to be one of the most important days in a person’s life. A man based out of Idaho, United States ensured that the day was forever etched in his to-be-wife’s memory. The big day was themed on the fairytale ‘Princess and the Frog’.

In a Facebook post shared by the couple’s friend, Celina Daily, gave a minute-by-minute description of the entire incident and it sounded no less than a dream. In the post, Celina has described that Denise Amouzougan often dresses up as Disney Princess Tiana from ‘Princess and the Frog’ while making her appearance at various parties as she works with a local event management company. Celina has also stated that Denise’s 'grace and radiant smile’ made her the “perfect” Tiana.

For making the day special, Blaze Montgomery, had already sought his love’s parents blessings. After this, he planned the special day with his sister wherein she called Denise, informing her that Princess Tiana is requested at a party in a village in Meridian as surprise.

In the party, Denise follows her character, poses for photographs, etc. After that Denise is asked to sit and read the story of ‘Princess and the Frog’ to the children present there. While reading the story, Denise fumbles as she realizes the story she is reading out is her story.

A part of the post revealed that there was a note left for Denise in the book that read, “Every Princess needs a Prince, will you be mine forever?’ – Blaze.” Denise was absolutely shocked when she saw Blaze dressed up like a prince. Blaze took his princess to the water fountain wherein he went down on his knee, and popped the big question.

After Denise said a ‘yes’, Blaze put a ring and the couple danced together as their friends and family cheered.