US Man Removed From Flight For Wearing a Thong as Face Mask

A passenger was forced to disembark a flight in Florida because he insisted that wearing a red thong as a face mask complied with Covid regulations, local media said Thursday. Adam Jenne, 38, was asked to leave the aircraft before it took off from Fort Lauderdale airport. He told local news channel NBC2 that he wanted to show the “absurdity" of forcing passengers to wear masks on planes while allowing them to be removed to eat and drink on board. Video of Wednesday’s incident, filmed by another passenger, showed the crew informing Jenne that he would not be able to stay on board if he kept the thong on his face. After some discussion, he finally left his seat.

Jenne said he had worn underwear on his face during previous flights, and told the air crew that “it is a mask, doing its job."

United Airlines said in a statement that “the customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air."

In an unrelated incident, a man was arrested at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in 1,894 grams of gold paste by hiding it in his underwear, a Customs department statement said on Monday. The man, who arrived here in a flight from Sharjah, was arrested on Sunday, it said.

RELATED STORIES Man Held at Amritsar Airport for Smuggling Gold Paste in Underwear

During a search of the passenger, the Customs officials found 1,894 grams of gold in paste form hidden in his underwear. On extraction, 1,600 grams of gold worth Rs 78 lakh was recovered, the statement said. The passenger has been arrested and an investigation is underway, it said.

(With AFP Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.