US Man Reports Cheetah Chilling in the Woods. What They Found Out will Amuse You

Mistaking a soft toy for a real thing is not very uncommon -- especially in the case of furry animals, it is quite common to assume that the soft toy is, in fact, a real animal. Recently, something similar happened in a Multnomah County of Oregon, USA.

In a Facebook post, the department informed that they had received a call from an SW Portlander. The person informed that he had seen a big cat. From the description, it seemed that the big cat was sitting on a slightly elevated place. The incident was reported from the Green Hills neighbourhood.

From the description given by the caller, the animal did not seem to be aggressive and looked like something similar to a cheetah. What is far more interesting than this is the fact that Deputy Sullivan, who reached the spot with utmost caution, was also of the opinion that the animal is an actual big cat and not a stuffed toy. It is only when he came very close to the animal that he realised the truth.

Furthermore, Deputy Sullivan, while on his way, had also got in touch with Oregon Zoo to enquire if there were any missing animals. The zoo informed that all their animals were in the zoo premises. Since this possibility was ruled out,it is certain that it would have made him more curious from where the big cat could have come.

Describing his experience he said, “I used my ninja-like skills to sneak up on the beast. I used my ninja-like skills to sneak up on the beast. Of course, it sat there dumbfounded that I was able to get so close for a couple of photos. Turns out it was a stuffed animal!”

The department has appreciated the efforts of the person who spotted the cheetah-like toy and immediately reported the incident. They said cheetahs in the area are not common at all and if at all it was a real one, it could have caused a big panic like situation in the neighbourhood. They have also urged people to not hesitate in approaching the department on sighting any unusual activity by animals etc.

The department has also mentioned certain things that are not to be done: