US Man Reunites with Birth Mother Only to Find Out They Worked at Same Place

A man from Utah in the US finally reunited with his birth mom after he received a Facebook message from her last November, completely out of the blue. Benjamin Hulleberg works as a middle school teacher. He knew since childhood that he was adopted by his parents, Angela and Brian Hulleberg. He has always been curious about his biological mother. While speaking to Good Morning News, he said, “It was always a very positive conversation. It was my parents either expressing gratitude for Holly or me talking about how I’m grateful for her and how I want to meet her one day.”

His birth mother never forgot that she gave Benjamin up for adoption 20 years ago and continued to search for him online. “He was always on my mind. More so on holidays and his birthday, roller coaster of emotions,” Shearer told Good Morning News. “I thought about him all the time.” She finally found his social media handle. While recollecting, he said, “He was 18 when I found him and I was very hesitant. He had so much going on in his life. … The last thing I wanted to do is to throw a wrench in his life. So I just watched from a distance.”

The boy, on the other hand, was also trying to look for his mother. He had talked to his parents the same many times. He wrote letters, signed up with an adoption registry. Also, he took a DNA test in the hopes of finding the woman he knew only as Holly. So when he received a Happy Birthday message, he couldn’t be any happier. “I can remember the exact place that I was at when I got the message. I was at work. I was a machine operator and I remember I was in machine No. 15. I was in between our hourly quality checks and I got on my phone and I saw her message and I just replied,” he recollected.

As per him, the message triggered an extremely emotional reaction. When both of them met they realised that they were not so far after all as both have worked at HCA Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City in the last two years.

