US Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Jail for Possessing Cocaine, Turns Out it Was Milk Powder
In prison since August, Oklahoma resident Cody Gregg had initially pleaded guilty but then withdrew his plea after lab reports proved the powder was not cocaine.
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)
A man in US unknowingly pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cocaine and was sentenced to 15 years of prison. The white substance later turned out to be milk powder.
Cody Gregg, a 26-year-old homeless man from Oklahoma was arrested in August and sentenced to 15 years of prison last week. As per court records, Gregg, who had been charged with trafficking illegal drugs in August, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He had been in Oklahoma County Jail since his arrest, local news portal The Oklahoman reported.
However, a lab report later showed that the "cocaine" was indeed white milk powder. Following the report, Gregg withdrew his plea and the Oklahoma County judge dismissed his sentence. He was released from prison on Friday.
As per the report, Gregg was arrested on August 12 after he tried to run away from a traffic cop who tried to stop him because his bike had no rear lights. When the 26-year-old refused to hand himself in, the cop chased him until he discarded his bike and fled on foot. The baggie filled with white powder was found inside a coffee can inside his backpack.
Initial tests confirmed the baggie contained over 45 grams of cocaine. Though Gregg denied the trafficking charges in the first week, after two months of being in prison, he decided to plead guilty to the lesser charge of cocaine possession with intent to distribute.
According to a report in USA Today, Greg told the judge that he had only pleaded guilty to get out of Oklahoma County Jail.
