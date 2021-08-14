US Man Sets Guinness World Record For Drinking 2 Litres of Soda Under 19 Seconds

Taking his love for soft drinks to ‘Guinness World Record’ level, a New York man drank 2-litre bottled soda in just over 18 seconds. The man named Eric ‘Badlands’ Booker filmed his record-breaking drinking capabilities and the video was later shared on the official YouTube channel of Guinness World Record. The clip starts off with Eric talking about his record before pouring the bottled soda is measuring jar. After measuring the exact quantity of the soda, he lifts it and gulps it down in almost no time. The stopwatch shows that he drank the entire jar in just 18.45 seconds.

Since being shared online the video has got over 1.5 million views along with over 55 thousand likes on YouTube. Reacting to the video, people congratulated Eric on his world record and said they had not seen someone enjoying the sound of cola pour as Eric does. Some users joked that Eric had the capacity to drink an entire ocean.

Eric often shares videos of his fast eating and drinking skills on his YouTube channel BadlandsChugs. However, that is not his only talent, Eric is also a rapper and has released 9 rap videos so far.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that people have has got their name registered In the Guinness Book of World records by setting an unusual record. The list of weird record-holders is very long.

A similar record was created by a US man named Steven Ruppel who drank 1 litre of gravy in just 38.22 seconds. For the record, Rupper poured four cans of gravy into a measuring cup to get the exact idea of the quantity before sipping it all in with the help of a straw.

In another record, a New York man named Kevin Strahle drank an entire bottle of maple syrup in 10.84 seconds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here