US Man Shocked After Receiving Bag of Marijuana Along With Food Delivery

A man from Ohio found an unprecedented order of sides with the main dish that he ordered from DoorDash, an online food delivery company in the US. Along with the dish, he found a fork, which makes sense, and a bag of marijuana, which does not. At first, the man was dumbfounded to find a bag of marijuana in his bag. “I was scared at first but then again, I was not very surprised,” the customer told ABC7. He wondered if it came from the restaurant or the person who delivered the food at his doorstep.

The mystery resolved itself as sometime later, the delivery executive returned and enquired about the bag of marijuana. The customer claimed that the delivery agent offered a refund on his order in exchange for the bag. He told the customer that the marijuana was medicine for his friend.

The man decided to take action, rather than opt for the transaction. He refused to return the bag and called the police. Following this, he lodged a complaint to DoorDash. “It is scary because I am a health care worker, and I see how this affects people every day. I even have a close friend whose nephew actually passed away due to smoking some marijuana that was laced with fentanyl,” he said

DoorDash, replying to the customer’s email, said, “We do not condone this type of action and have therefore taken the step of removing them from our platform. This Dasher will no longer be able to deliver future orders on DoorDash.”

The police are investigating the situation and say that this is the first such case they have heard of where drugs are discovered in a delivery bag.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here