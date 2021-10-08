US Man Sues 'Psychic Love Specialist' Who Claimed to Remove Former Lover's Curse

A man from California, Mauro Restrepo has sued a psychic from Los Angeles, named Sophia Adams, on grounds of false claims to exorcise his ex-girlfriend’s curse. Adams had claimed that Restrepo is cursed by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend. She claimed that for a sum of $5,100 (Rs 3.8 lakh), she can save him and his family from the curse. Filing a suit with the Torrance Superior Court, Restrepo said that Adams did not help in any way and that he had been suffering from sleepless nights, anxiety and anguish. He also mentioned that he had already paid $1000 advance to her.

Among other charges that Restrepo has levelled against the psychic, some are charges of negligence, civil conspiracy and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. He has sought $25,000 as damages, reported NBC Los Angeles.

In the papers filed with the court, Restrepo said that he searched for a psychic on Google. Hovering over to Adam’s website, he found that she labeled herself as a “psychic love specialist" and “PhD Life Coach.” This made Restrepo “more confident that he was speaking with a professional that could help him."

The papers further stated that the meeting was set up at a leased Palos Verdes Estates home. During the session, Adams read Restrepo’s tarot cards and told him that he had “mala suerte” or bad luck. She further horrified Restrepo by saying that this bad luck was placed by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend which, if not removed, would ruin Restrepo’s children and his marriage.

The lawsuit named Adams’ husband, daughter and her landlords as her defendants who did nothing to stop her from doing this.

In Adams’ defence, her lawsuit stated that she has licenses to practice psychic services and related businesses, which was issued to her by the city of Gardena. Explaining further in the suits, Adam is cited as a psychic who offers “intuitive and psychic readings, spiritual counseling and guidance, emotional healing."

