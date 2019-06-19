Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

US Man Suspected of Feeding Meth to Keep Illegally Kept ‘Attack Squirrel’ Aggressive

Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the drugged squirrel was among several items seized on Monday as part of a search warrant at an apartment in Athens, Alabama.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Man Suspected of Feeding Meth to Keep Illegally Kept ‘Attack Squirrel’ Aggressive
It's illegal to keep squirrels as pets in Alabama, US | Image credit: AP/Facebook
Loading...

Police in the United States are looking for a man suspected of feeding methamphetamine to a caged “attack squirrel” to keep it aggressive.

Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young said the squirrel was among several items seized on Monday as part of a search warrant at an apartment in Athens, Alabama.

Meth, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and body armor were also seized.

As a result of the warrant, 35-year-old Mickey Paulk is now wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to News Courier.

Another man, 37-year-old Ronnie Reynolds, who was inside the apartment at the time, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering at a known drug house. He was later released from jail on $4,000 bond.

Prior to executing the warrant, investigators had been informed that Paulk had an “attack squirrel” inside his apartment and fed meth to the caged rodent.

An animal control deputy arrived and contacted the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation, who recommended releasing the squirrel.

Young said there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram