US Man Suspected of Feeding Meth to Keep Illegally Kept ‘Attack Squirrel’ Aggressive

Police in the United States are looking for a man suspected of feeding methamphetamine to a caged “attack squirrel” to keep it aggressive.

Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young said the squirrel was among several items seized on Monday as part of a search warrant at an apartment in Athens, Alabama.

Meth, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and body armor were also seized.

As a result of the warrant, 35-year-old Mickey Paulk is now wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to News Courier.

Another man, 37-year-old Ronnie Reynolds, who was inside the apartment at the time, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering at a known drug house. He was later released from jail on $4,000 bond.

Prior to executing the warrant, investigators had been informed that Paulk had an “attack squirrel” inside his apartment and fed meth to the caged rodent.

An animal control deputy arrived and contacted the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation, who recommended releasing the squirrel.

Young said there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.