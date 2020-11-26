US Man Takes out Brass Knuckles after He was Asked to Wear Face Mask in US Walmart store

Ever since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus , health and medical experts have been advocating the use of face masks. Quite a few studies and research papers have also come to the conclusion that wearing a mask and maintaining adequate social distancing is the key to preventing the contraction of the deadly novel coronavirus .

However, there have been cases across the world wherein people have been refusing openly to wear a mask. Some incidents of flouting the social distancing rules too have been reported.

In a recent incident in Ohio, US, a person was arrested for taking out brass knuckles during an argument about wearing a mask. As per a report published in The New York Post, the incident took place in a Walmart store. The police revealed that they have arrested a 20-year-old man named Colyn Tusky from the store in the city of Sandusky. Colyn was busted by the police on Saturday at five in the evening.

The police were called in at the store after the man had refused to put on a mask despite being requested by a staff member to do so. The police report mentions that after the officials reached the location, they asked Colyn to put on his mask, as is the protocol. But he refused to budge and stuck to his decision to not wear a mask. When the cops to leave the store, he too out his brass knuckles, put them on and walked away.

Apart from this, the accused also had an orange razor blade knife in his pocket. The police have confiscated both of his weapons and have charged him for carrying a concealed weapon.

The suspect also used foul language while the police were taking him away. He asked police personnel: “Do you really think I’m f— scared of you?”

Confrontations between people refusing to wear masks and store owners are often reported in the US. This comes as the country reports a new surge in Covid-19 cases with the total number of people infected by the virus in the US around 13 million so far.