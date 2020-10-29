News18 Logo

4-MIN READ

US Man Terms Joe Biden Kissing Son 'Inappropriate', Twitter Floods with Father-son Love

An image of Joe Biden kissing his 50-year-old son has opened floodgates on Twitter | Image credit: Twitter

In his election campaign, Biden has focused heavily on the LGBTQIA community as well as women to make it more gender-inclusive in terms of representation.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

The internet can sometimes be as redeeming as it is vile. And the viral trend started with a recent photo of US Presidential Democrat nominee Joe Biden kissing his 50-year-old son.

It all started when right-wing talk show host John Cardillo shared an image of Biden kissing his son, Hunter Biden, on the cheek. "Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?", he asked in a tweet.

In yet another tweet, Cardillo wrote, “Good morning to everyone except the creepy Bidens and their creepy staged pics.”

Cardillo's attempt to troll Biden, however, seemed to backfire as the internet rose up in support of Biden. While many stood up for Biden, claiming there was absolutely nothing wrong or inappropriate about the father-son photo, author Liz Plank who writes on toxic masculinity started a new challenge.

"Can men reply to this thread with a picture of their dad holding them?" she wrote while sharing the photo. And the internet delivered.

Some even shared emotional stories of loss and separation.

The image was shared days ahead of the US Presidential Elections 2020 on Tuesday in what was obviously an attempt to shame the politician.

Shaming Biden for an intimate photo with his son is nothing more than an expression of toxic masculinity and as many pointed out in the tweets, internalised homophobia.

In his election campaign, Biden has focused heavily on the LGBTQIA community as well as women to make it more gender-inclusive in terms of representation. He has also promised that he will pass the Equality Act within his first 100 days in office.


