US Man Terms Joe Biden Kissing Son 'Inappropriate', Twitter Floods with Father-son Love

The internet can sometimes be as redeeming as it is vile. And the viral trend started with a recent photo of US Presidential Democrat nominee Joe Biden kissing his 50-year-old son.

It all started when right-wing talk show host John Cardillo shared an image of Biden kissing his son, Hunter Biden, on the cheek. "Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?", he asked in a tweet.

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/XDMIsgjUKI — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 22, 2020

In yet another tweet, Cardillo wrote, “Good morning to everyone except the creepy Bidens and their creepy staged pics.”

Good morning to everyone except the creepy Bidens and their creepy staged pics. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 22, 2020

Cardillo's attempt to troll Biden, however, seemed to backfire as the internet rose up in support of Biden. While many stood up for Biden, claiming there was absolutely nothing wrong or inappropriate about the father-son photo, author Liz Plank who writes on toxic masculinity started a new challenge.

"Can men reply to this thread with a picture of their dad holding them?" she wrote while sharing the photo. And the internet delivered.

I'll have to dig around my parent's photo albums to find one of my dad holding me, but here's me holding my oldest son the day he was born. pic.twitter.com/dCqKTdndu4 — Jorge Ribas (@jribas) October 22, 2020

I'm digging up one of my dad with me and my brother... but in the meantime, here's an oldie but goodie that melts my heart every time. pic.twitter.com/ieB6EMu2a9 — Craig Beilinson (@cbeilinson) October 22, 2020

Nixon inauguration parade 1973. pic.twitter.com/ERKPUGKN35 — Babi Guling (@WillNotBDanide) October 22, 2020

Found it. Love you Dad! pic.twitter.com/757Z3cdMaK — Craig Beilinson (@cbeilinson) October 22, 2020

My dad and brother on his 50th birthday. Chicago, 2004. pic.twitter.com/24tTwoEPTy — Billboard Roadie (@partooza) October 22, 2020

The internalized homophobia in me always makes me feel weird if I were to hug my dad. But now I realize that I should’ve hugged him more in a photoshoot. Miss you everyday, Pa! pic.twitter.com/q5xtQA9WK0 — bukan anggi (@aggidilimanto) October 24, 2020

I realize I’m late to the party, but this picture of my husband and father-in-law makes my heart happy. pic.twitter.com/uRY7AnK4qu — Amy Brummet (@amy_brummet) October 24, 2020

Some even shared emotional stories of loss and separation.

He passed away 4 years ago, and he was a champion for me and my recovery from an opiate addiction. He’s brag about me when I was a bartender and later when I turned my life around. I miss him dearly.@JoeBiden’s texts to Hunter reminded me of my dad for that I’m forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/Yw3bKe4I3n — Keith Brennan (@keithmbrennan) October 22, 2020

My dad just before he died with my brother. I wish I had one with me. pic.twitter.com/wE053gRc77 — Matt McClellan (@Anvil44) October 22, 2020

My father passed long ago. We often embraced each other and would kiss on the cheek. While I have pictures of us later in life, during my late teen years, this picture was readily available.Boy do I wish I could hold him again... pic.twitter.com/8ulfmv1F1x — Lorenzo T Flores 🇺🇲 (@lorigga) October 22, 2020

Not quite him holding me, but it was his last visit to the ocean and I love this shot. He always said goodbye with a kiss and an I love you. Miss him terribly but his lessons stay with me as I try to be a good dad pic.twitter.com/GEwubu3Udb — Jim Fantini (@jimf27) October 22, 2020

If my father had not passed away last year, I would gladly take a beautiful photo like that. I have many photos of hugs with him, like this one from the eighties with my sister, and one from his last good birthday. He was the best, and I'll feel his love for the rest of my life. pic.twitter.com/yt0mEPkb6U — Carlos Zayas G. (@czayas) October 28, 2020

Not American,not my fight but as a gay man who's father passed after fighting against cancer, wanted to join the "chain".I wish I had more pictures of him with me or better yet him with me altogether.Feeling love and empathy for someone cannot be repressed and ashamed.#Lovewins pic.twitter.com/qv061VE4Zx — Jorge Oliveira (@brianpt) October 26, 2020

This picture is from when I was a teenager. But from when I was a kid until my dad passed away four years ago, this never changed. And you better believe I would give anything to hug and kiss my dad again even as a 34-year-old man. pic.twitter.com/nsGCUdsK8S — Wess B. Pasour (@pasourw10) October 24, 2020

The image was shared days ahead of the US Presidential Elections 2020 on Tuesday in what was obviously an attempt to shame the politician.

Shaming Biden for an intimate photo with his son is nothing more than an expression of toxic masculinity and as many pointed out in the tweets, internalised homophobia.

In his election campaign, Biden has focused heavily on the LGBTQIA community as well as women to make it more gender-inclusive in terms of representation. He has also promised that he will pass the Equality Act within his first 100 days in office.