US Man Wakes up ‘Trillionaire’ After Investing Rs 1,400 in Cryptocurrency But There’s a Cruel Twist

We all have had dreams about turning a billionaire overnight, waking up to a world where we would not have to do our regular jobs to survive, and everything will be taken care of with the never-ending cash. While it sounds like a fantasy world, the dream almost turned true for this Georgian man named Chris Williamson. Chris who had been trying his luck around with investments in the Crypto market, wake up one morning to realize that his portfolio had grown to over 1 trillion dollars overnight. At first, he thought he still was sleeping, and it was some kind of dream before counting the 13-digit figure in his portfolio. But how could that be possible? Chris had invested only $20 in a digital currency named Bunny Rocket which suddenly turned into a trillion-dollar figure overnight in his Coinbase app. However, it had only happened because of a technical glitch in the app and not some fortune turn-around for him.

Speaking to Fox News about the incident, Chris said that Rocket Bunny currency in his Coinbase account would not show the same figure when he tried withdrawing it to another platform. After this, he contacted the support of the Coinbase app and realize that everything about him turning into a trillionaire was a technical glitch.

Sharing the incident in a Tweet, he posted screenshots of his portfolio figure along with a mail reply that he received from Coinbase after reaching them out about the glitch.

I’m gonna need someone to explain what the heck is going on and then write me a check. I got a mega yacht shaped like a penguin on standby. #cryptotrillionaire @RocketBunny2021 @coinbase @CoinbaseSupport @CoinbasePro pic.twitter.com/dyxKvx11WS— Christopher Williamson (@Christo44044658) June 16, 2021

Chris said that he was expecting the large sum of money to go away from his portfolio but instead, it still shows daily movement in the figures. He has been sending several emails to the crypto trading platform. In one of the emails, he joked about his plans to build a mega penguin-shaped yacht with the money in his portfolio.

Chris said if he had got this sum of money in real life, he would like to use it for people’s help. He plans of opening a free clinic and paying off his sister’s home loan with a huge sum. For now, his account is frozen and he is not allowed to make a withdrawal or transfer the coins in his account.

