US Man Went to Collect Rs 46,000 Lottery Prize, it Turned Out to Be Rs 4.5 Crore

Having gone to collect a lottery prize of $600 (roughly Rs 46,000), a man in the US was left stunned after the jackpot turned out to be $600,000 instead.

A resident of Pembroke in North Carolina in the US, 32-year-old Joshua Locklear bought a $10 lottery ticket at a local mart and noticed that the jackpot had hit $585,949 (around Rs 4.5 crore).

Locklear scanned the tickets and got to know that he had won $600 prize money. He then went to the lottery headquarters to collect the prize and got an unexpected surprise. Locklear had bagged the $585,949 jackpot.

With the mega win, Locklear could not believe his eyes. “When I heard, I was like, ‘There’s no possible way I actually hit the jackpot,” Locklear was quoted as saying. The lucky man added that he wasn’t expecting the win at all and was highly elated to bag the amount.

Now, he is planning to invest the money in buying a house and a car. He also insisted on giving some amount back to the community..

In a similar incident last month, a South Carolina resident ended up winning $2 million, roughly Rs 15.5 crore, with a lottery ticket. Apparently, he initially did not even plan to buy the ticket. The lucky winner was out to fetch his usual grocery items and milk from a convenience store.

While he was approaching the store, a ticket counter caught his attention and he decided to buy a lottery along with the milk.

When lucky numbers for the lottery were revealed the next morning, the man discovered he had matched all the five numbers making his way to the big win. The original lottery ticket was for a $1 million prize but the pan had also paid an extra dollar to execute the power play option that doubled the prize money.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery’s official portal, the probability of winning such a huge amount was just one in a crore.

